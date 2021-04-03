Educational assistant Val Moore and teacher Sarah Macdonald from The Environmental School remove Himalayan blackberry brambles from Reg Franklin Park. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Green Team plans to remove invasive species from Maple Ridge Park

Twenty-four local students will tackle pesky Himalayan Blackberry bushes

The battle against blackberry bushes continues in Maple Ridge on April 9.

Fifteen students from Thomas Haney secondary, as well as nine from the Wings program for disabled students, will take to Maple Ridge Park to remove Himalayan blackberry brambles.

The attempt to remove invasive species from one of Maple Ridge’s top outdoor recreation spots will be hosted by the Lower Mainland Green Team, and Alouette River Management Society.

READ MORE: Environmental students remove invasive species from Maple Ridge Park

READ MORE: Environmental School pulls invasive plants in Maple Ridge park

Green Team’s Ashton Kerr said the activity is for youth-only and is at capacity.

“The purpose of this activity and our mission as a charity is to connect, build and empower communities through hands-on activities that promote health, well-being and environmental stewardship,” she said.

“By connecting people, especially youth, to each other and nature we address increasing sedentary lifestyles, social isolation and inspire environmentally responsible behaviour.”

Himalayan blackberry thickets grow rapidly, and once established can out-compete many native plant species.

