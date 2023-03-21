Green Team pulling invasive plants from Maple Ridge park

The Green Team and its volunteers will be working in Maple Ridge this Saturday. (The Green Team/Special to The News)

On Saturday, March 25, the Lower Mainland’s Green Team will be removing invasive Himalayan blackberry plants, and planting up to 50 native shrubs at Reg Franklin Park in Maple Ridge in partnership with the Alouette River Management Society.

The groups will be both restoring local habitat, but also plan to have fun and connect in nature. They will be working rain or shine.

All ages, abilities and experience levels are welcome, and those coming are invited to bring family and friends. No experience is necessary, and gloves, tools, instruction and refreshments will be provided.

If it would be your first activity with the Lower Mainland Green Team, you are asked to register online. This is a one-time requirement to participate.

The meeting place will be at the park’s south entrance, near Eric Langton Elementary School. Meeting will be at 9:45 a.m., there will be a break for provided refreshments, and the work will wrap up at 1 p.m.

Bring a refillable water bottle, clothes you don’t mind getting dirty, long sleeves and long pants to protect you from thorny plants and ticks, sturdy, comfortable closed-toe shoes or boots, and a rain jacket and hat in case it rains. You can bring your own gardening gloves, tools, and safety glasses, but these can be provided.