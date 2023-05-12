Green Team working to create public space in Pitt Meadows

The Lower Mainland Green Team will be working in Pitt Meadows this Saturday. (Green Team/Special to The News)

This Saturday, May 13, the Lower Mainland Green Team is going to work in a developing park in Pitt Meadows.

The team will be organizing an opportunity for community members to be part of the creation of a future public space.

From 9:45 a.m. until 1 p.m., community members will meet at the Rose Grabenhorst Garden off of Harris Road to remove invasive plants, prune shrubs, clean up green debris, and do whatever else is required for the enhancement of this future public space.

“The Rose Grabenhorst garden is a beautiful, tranquil space that features a variety of native and exotic plant species, including towering trees, colourful flowers, and fragrant herbs,” said Ashton Kerr, the program manager for the Green Team.

“The garden was originally created by Rose Grabenhorst, a passionate gardener who spent many years tending to the plants and flowers on her property and who had a deep love for nature and a desire to share her garden with others,” she added. “It will be the perfect place for nature enthusiasts to explore and appreciate the beauty of the natural world.”

The city Parks and Recreation Department is working to develop plans for the garden, with the goal of creating a space that is accessible, educational, and enjoyable for all members of the community, explained Kerr.

“The city recognized the unique value of the Rose Grabenhorst garden, not only as a beautiful public space, but also as an example of sustainable and environmentally conscious land use. By preserving the garden and opening it to the public, the city hopes to inspire others to take a similar approach to land use and environmental stewardship. Our Green Team is very excited to be part of this unique opportunity to engage the community in a project that will have an impact for generations to come!”

This opportunity has limited space and has filled up fast. The team invites anyone interested in being a part of this project to visit their Meetup Page for more information and to join the waitlist.