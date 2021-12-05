Greg Moore Youth Centre announces a virtual skateboard contest

The winners for the virtual contest will be announced on Dec. 18. (Colleen Flanagan/The NEWS)

Greg Moore Youth Centre has put together a virtual skate contest this December.

The contest opened on Dec. 1 and will continue until Dec. 17 at 9 p.m., with the centre asking people to submit their entries virtually. To particpate, people will need to film their best trick or line and upload it to Instagram. They will then have to add the @Gregmooreyouthcentre and #sss2021 in their description.

There are two main categories, one is for best trick, and the second is for best line, and people can submit one entry for each category.

The judges will pick one winner for each category and there would also be additional prizes given away.

There will also be a donation bin at the centre all month, and all the non-perishables donated would go towards the local food bank.

The contest is open for youth ages 13 to 18 years.

The winners of the contest will be announced on Dec. 18.