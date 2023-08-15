Grilling for a cause at Pitt Meadows Farmers Market

Hopcott Meats will help raise funds for the Nutrition Coupon Program with community barbecue

The Pitt Meadows Farmers Market will feature a barbecue fundraiser on Aug. 22. (The News files)

One way to beat the summer heat is to not cook, and the handy excuse could be an event that’s grilling for a cause in Pitt Meadows.

Ellen Fowler, manager of the Pitt Meadows Farmers Market, said her group is offering its second annual barbecue fundraiser. On Aug. 22, from 3-7 p.m., Hopcott Farms will be joining the market to raise funds for a healthy eating initiative called the Nutrition Coupon Program, which is run by the BC Association of Farmers’ Markets (BCAFM).

Hopcott, a family-run butcher shop in Pitt Meadows, will be grilling burgers and hot dogs at Pitt Meadows Spirit Square, beside City Hall, during the farmers market hours.

The Pitt Meadows Farmers Market is a member of The B.C. Association of Farmers’ Markets. With the Nutrition Coupon Program, the association offers market coupons to lower-income families, seniors and expecting mothers, so they can buy fresh produce.

“Last year Hopcott raised over $800 toward the program, and we are excited to have them back again this year for this win-win program,” said Fowler. “The program generates funds not only for the low-income folks it serves, but also generates money to local food growers.”

There are generally 20-30 different vendors at the Pitt Meadows Farmers Market. The market runs on Tuesdays until Sept. 26. It is run by the Fraser North Farmers Market Society, which also operates the Haney Farmers Market in Maple Ridge’s Memorial Peace Park on Saturday mornings.

For more information about the BC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program, see bcfarmersmarket.org