Grocery gift cards helping Ukrainian refugees

When Eleanor Wells heard a friend of hers was traveling to Romania to help Ukrainian refugees, she wanted to help as well.

So, she started a Cards For A Cause campaign through Meridian Farm Market in Maple Ridge and their other locations throughout the Lower Mainland, and Ralph’s Farm Market.

Thirty per cent of each gift card purchased will be donated to Pilgrim Movement, the charity founded by her friend Sebastian Tirtirau, to help refugees flowing over the border from Ukraine into Romania.

The good thing about this fundraiser, said Wells, is that everybody wins.

Gift cards are available for $25, $50, $75, $100, and $300, and the purchaser gets the full value of the card, while the store makes the donation.

“People are getting something for their money. They are supporting a local business, because there is one in your community,” she said, about the participating farm markets.

And there is no expiration date.

Money will go to Tirtirau’s efforts to clothe, feed, and find accommodations for Ukrainian refugees.

Gift cards can be ordered at https://tinyurl.com/2s4ky3cd until 11 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13.

However, Wells explained, it will be an ongoing campaign and anyone wishing to purchase a gift card after the deadline can contact her at 604-530-7304.

For more information about the charity go to pilgrim-movement.org.

