Guess the weight, win the pumpkin

Trevor Halliday is raising money for B.C. Children’s Hospital. (Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge man, known for his giant pumpkins, is using his unusual skill to raise money for B.C. Children’s Hospital.

Trevor Halliday, the reigning champion of the Whonnock Lake Pumpkin Growing Contest, will be giving one of his giant pumpkins to whomever can guess its correct weight, or closest to it.

Sunny Bear Pumpkin, named after the B.C. Children’s Hospital mascot, is on display at the front entrance of Grow & Gather garden centre in Maple Ridge, where the contest is taking place.

“I love growing these,” said Halliday of his hobby, which he admits costs him thousands of dollars each year. He purchases food for his pumpkins from the United States.

“I don’t even want to get into my watering system,” he said.

“I’m seriously into these things… about $5,000 this year,” he confessed. “I’m trying to grow a big pumpkin,” he laughed.

This year he wanted to give back to the community, and thought Halloween is all about children, so why not raise money for B.C. Children’s, that specializes in health care for those seriously ill or injured children from birth to 16 years from across the province.

RELATED: Giant pumpkin growing new tradition in Whonnock

Halliday himself will deliver the pumpkin with his crane truck and sling to whomever wins it. He is also selling seeds from giant pumpkins he grew last year.

His goal is to raise $2,000.

ALSO: Maple Ridge pumpkin growing contest is getting underway

Each guess will cost $2, or $5 for three guesses. But since it is for charity, any amount donated will be accepted, said Renata Triveri, co-owner of the garden centre.

The deadline for entries is Oct. 25.

Grow & Gather is located at 24565 Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge.

maple ridge