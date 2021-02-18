Guiding Blue to grace Ridge Meadows landmarks

Girl Guides celebrate World Thinking Day by lighting up three spots in Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will illuminate the cause of girl empowerment on Monday, Feb. 22 by lighting up some local landmarks.

Pitt Meadows Museum, Maple Ridge City Hall, and local MP, Marc Dalton’s office will all be bathed in blue light.

Local guides are also invited to light their homes up in the organization’s iconic colour for the evening too.

Provincial commissioner, Diamond Isinger, said she is excited for the day.

“It’s been such a challenging year for our girls, for our volunteers, and for the public,” she said.

“We can’t celebrate in the ways that we usually would – with our large camps, our special sleepovers, and the other activities, which would usually happen on-or-around Feb. 22, so this year we are holding a COVID-safe outdoor celebration where everyone can see the province lighting up and glowing in Girl Guide blue.”

Every year on February 22, Girl Guides celebrate World Thinking Day, a day of international friendship.

It is an opportunity to speak out on issues that affect girls and young women, celebrate the founding of Girl Guides, and be connected to the 10 million members around the world who are part of the guiding movement.

“Our Girl Guide members light up their communities all year round through leadership, community service, and efforts to create a better world, by girls,” said Isinger.

“Despite the challenges of COVID-19, thousands of BC girls have stayed connected with online Girl Guide meetings, live virtual events, and safe outdoor activities. Now more than ever, it’s important for girls to develop relationships and make connections in their community.”

Isinger reiterated how important making connections is to members of the organization.

“It’s what Girl Guides is all about,” she said.

“We provide opportunities for girls to connect to each other, to adult role models and to their broader community. And we feel this shared activity, will allow girls to safely connect, no matter where they are in the province.”

Participating sites range from major landmarks like BC Place, Canada Place, the Olympic Cauldron, Science World, and the BC Legislature, to local sites like The Bastion at the Nanaimo Museum, Prince George’s Mr. PG, Kelowna Tourism Centre, and Duncan’s World’s Largest Hockey Stick.