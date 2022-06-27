Half off adult cat adoptions at the BC SPCA in Maple Ridge

Joe arrived at the Maple Ridge branch as a stray and is in his retirement years. He is one of three cats up for adoption at the Maple Ridge branch of the BC SPCA. (BCSPCA/Facebook)

There are three cats at the Maple Ridge branch of the BC SPCA that are waiting to be adopted.

And until June 30, the animal shelter is offering 50 per cent off adult cat adoption fees – hoping to free up space in many of its other locations.

“Our shelters are overwhelmed with cats as we’ve been responding to many cases this year where up to 100 cats are being rescued at one time from hoarding situations,” explained Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications for the BC SPCA.

“Just this month we took in 120 cats from a property in northern B.C. and these kinds of cases are happening all around the province. This time of year is always very busy with incoming animals and these large-scale intakes place additional demands on our facilities and resources.”

Charleston, is a male tabby between 3 and 5 years old. He is looking for a calm home with no outdoor access, and no children under 12.

Joe arrived at the Maple Ridge branch as a stray and is in his retirement years. The black male cat is described as chatty, and will let his owner know when he needs a snack or a snuggle. He was diagnosed with hyperthyroidism and will require medication for the rest of his life. He is looking for a home with no other pets or children.

Poppy is a one-year-old, mostly black cat with white under her chin and is also looking for a quiet home with no other pets or children. She loves to roll over to get belly rubs and will even stretch up to give a person a hug.

Finding homes for these cats will free up space for more cats and kittens who urgently need help, noted Chortyk.

Outside of the Maple Ridge branch, most of the cats currently available for adoption have come from two recent cases, she said. One case involved more than 70 cats who were brought into the Surrey facility and a “large number” of Himalayan cats surrendered to the society’s Sea to Sky location in Squamish.

“We are definitely getting more and more requests for help on properties where hoarding situations have gotten out of control, or people are just overwhelmed with the number of animals they are caring for,” added Chortyk. “COVID, the rising cost of living and mental health challenges are all playing a role in this increased need for help.”

Chortyk is encouraging anyone who has been thinking about adopting a pet to take advantage of this promotion.

“You will not only be providing a loving home for a deserving animal, but it will also allow us to create capacity to help more abused and neglected animals.”

To adopt Charleston, Joe, or Poppy go to adopt.spca.bc.ca.