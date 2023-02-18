Half price off adoption fees for animals awaiting fur-ever homes in Maple Ridge

Cats, dogs, budgies, bunnies, mice, and more at the Maple Ridge brand of the BC SPCA. (BC SPCA/Special to The News)

The BC SPCA is offering half off animal adoptions and there are plenty waiting for their fur-ever homes at the Maple Ridge shelter.

“We have many animals currently ready for adoption either in shelter or in temporary foster homes,” said Maple Ridge shelter manager Kahlee Demers.

There are currently three pairs of budgies, a trio of rabbits, three pairs of bonded cats, three mice, and two dogs waiting to be adopted.

And, she said, more might be available before the end of the promotion.

Demers is especially fond of the bonded cats.

One of the cats, Stevie, is blind, and his partner, Klaus, the team at the branch loving refer to as his seeing-eye cat.

“These boys are total hoots and we find them cuddling in the funniest positions,” she said.

The also have Buddy who is shy and his kitten partner Nimbus is like his emotional support cat because he helps Buddy come out of his shell.

In addition, noted Demers, this year they have seen a large number of animals needing to come in through their Animal Protection Services department, as well as people reaching out needing to re-home their animals.

“It has been all hands-on deck since early January, and we are hoping that promotions such as this will help us find homes for those ready for adoption and create space for those who need it,” she said.

The animal welfare agency is offering 50 per cent off of adoption fees until Sunday, Feb. 26 at locations across the province.

“We have so many amazing animals in our care who are just waiting for a family to call their own,” said Adrienne McBride, BC SPCA’s senior director of community animal centres. “From dogs and cats, to horses, farm animals, birds, rabbits and small animals, we have love in all shapes and sizes to adopt.”

McBride noted that providing a loving home for a deserving animal not only gives that pet a wonderful new beginning, but also frees up space in facilities and foster homes to help even more animals in need.

“This is such a ‘win-win’ opportunity, and we are very grateful to Hill’s Pet Nutrition for their support of the animals in our care,” she said.

Demers would love to see their rabbits adopted.

“We have a bonded trio Amir, Nora, and Felicia who have been in care over 190 days. They are super clean, love to play with toys, and adore each other,” she added.

Anyone interested in adopting a new best friend can view animals for adoption at spca.bc.ca, call the Maple Ridge branch at 604-463-9511 or visit them at 10235 Jackson Road.

