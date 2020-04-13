Brett Steeves works on a Shoprider electric scooter in his backyard that was given to somebody in need. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Hammond Compassion Society hands out $100 gift cards to seniors

Maple Ridge not-for-profit aims to pass along $11,000 collected from its members

For over four years, Hammond Compassion Society might have been better known for their kind buds than their good deeds.

Since the non-profit group was forced out of the cannabis business in late 2019, they have searched for new ways to have a benevolent influence on the community.

Society manager Brett Steeves said he and a few of the board of directors for the group were mulling over some ways they could be of help during these difficult times.

“We decided that we would do what we could to help the senior citizens in our community,” Steeves said, “So we sent out an email to our membership and they responded brilliantly.”

READ MORE: Maple Ridge compassion society gives new meaning to the word

The blast was sent out to the society’s 33,000 members and almost $11,000 was raised.

“We decided that we would buy $100 Save-On Foods gift cards and pass them out to seniors in our community,” Steeves said.

The group’s members have gone to the grocery stores early in the morning just before they open for business and handed them out to seniors in line.

“We want to be careful with social distancing and approaching people,” Steeves made sure to say, “We are talking about our most vulnerable [populations] so we’re being very cautious in that respect.”

The response so far has been great, Steeves said.

“There have been some really heartfelt phone calls that I’ve received,” he said.

The society is still continuing its wheelchair recycling program, Steeves added.

“If you have scooter or electric chair you are no longer using, we’ll take it from you, we’ll refurbish it, get it certified ,and pass it on to a client who can’t afford one.”


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
charity

Hammond Compassion Society hands out $100 gift cards to seniors

Most Read