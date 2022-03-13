Hammond neighbourhood set for spring cleaning with Treasure Days

Residents encouraged to put things out for re-use on April 9 and 10

The popular spring cleaning event that lets residents share their treasures for free with neighbours, is returning to Maple Ridge’s Hammond neighbourhood.

The event, dubbed as “Treasure days” was first started in 2015, by resident James Rowley.

“I can’t remember where I heard the idea, but the first time we tried it was in 2015 and people loved it. It’s so easy to do. People combine it with garage sales and people have fun touring the neighbourhood treasure hunting,” he said.

This year’s Treasure days’ event will be held on April 9 and 10. while the dates are fixed, the event might get postponed if it is too rainy, said Rowley. Residents are encouraged to put out any items they want to give away at their curbs on April 8 after 6 p.m.

“It fits in nicely ahead of the ‘Freecycle’ and ‘Repair Cafe’ that happens at Celebrate Earth Day Maple Ridge on April 23. We haven’t done Treasure days for a year or three but it’s very popular,” he said.

Some tips Rowley shared ahead of the event were:

Put out items that are in good condition and can be re-used

Clearly label the items ‘FREE’

Remember to keep items that aren’t ‘giveaways’, like bikes, toys and tools well away from the curb to avoid misunderstandings.

Anything that isn’t taken by treasure hunters must be removed from the curb by Sunday at 7 p.m. Items left at the curb are subject to enforcement as per Municipal By-Laws.

“Over the weekend, everyone is encouraged to tour Hammond to see what kinds of treasures they can find. Popular exchange day items include sporting goods, small appliances, books, art, tools, toys, and furniture. Take advantage of this unique opportunity to re-envision waste by taking part in this goods exchange day,” said Rowley.

“Other communities are encouraged to participate. I would love to see a city-wide treasure days.”