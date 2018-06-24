Hammond pool closed

Hamond Pool has closed temporarily on Sunday due to an unplanned maintenance issue

The Hammond Pool is closed temporarily for an unplanned maintenance issue.

Patti Price with the City of Maple Ridge says that when staff arrived this morning the water level was down in the pool.

“So they are just bringing it up and warming it up,” she said.

Price is hoping that the pool will be open in the afternoon.

“It just depends on the temperature,” said Price.

“It was down a fair bit, they had to add quite a bit of water so it will take a little bit to get it up to temperature,” Price added.

Updates will be provided as soon as the pool is up and running.

