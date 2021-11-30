Haney Farmers Market has permanent director

The Haney Holiday Farmers Market was held on Saturday. (Special to The News)

Alex Pope, who has been running the Haney Farmers Market on an interim basis, has been announced as the permanent executive director of the Fraser North Farmers Market Society.

“Alex has been serving as interim executive director since July 2021, and has demonstrated a passion and aptitude for this role,” said a press release from the society.

Pope has volunteered with a variety of non-profits, including six years on the board of the society, with two years as chair.

The society is a non-profit organization funded by vendor fees, grants and fundraisers. It manages the Maple Ridge market, which runs Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Memorial Peace Park from May to November.

It also manages and the Port Coquitlam Farmers Market, which runs Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Port Coquitlam’s Leigh Square. A variety of products are also offered online at www.farmersandmore.org/shop with order pickup adjacent to the in-person market locations.

The society has been able to offer in-person farmers markets in both Haney and Port Coquitlam on a limited basis this year, with COVID-19 safety plans in place. As the pandemic restrictions are lifted, they will have markets return to normal.

Due to its popularity, the society anticipates continuing to offer online ordering, with pickup at market locations and delivery in the off-season.

