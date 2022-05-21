Haney Farmers Market open in downtown Maple Ridge

Garibaldi Dry Grad among the many vendors this weekend

The Haney Farmers Market runs Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Special to The News)

The Haney Farmers Market is open in Memorial Peace Park on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The market will have more than 40 vendors on a sunny day, from the Humblebee Meadery to Cravings Kettlecorn. There is a range of food products and gift ideas, and fresh produce will increasingly become part of the market.

Included this week will be the 2022 Garibaldi Secondary Dry Grad Parent Planning Committee, which will be selling cotton candy and donated metal art to support the dry grad event.

There is a map of all the vendors, with links to their websites and social media on the market website at farmersandmore.org

In addition, there is a children’s play area and musical entertainment.

The market has been running for 19 seasons, and this is just the third market of the year.