Haney Farmers Market opens for another season in Maple Ridge

Finn the llama was celebrating his fifth birthday at the Haney Farmers Market on Saturday. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News) Zoya Ross with her llamas Finn, who was celebrating a birthday, and Toast. Her 4-H club was running a fundraiser at the Haney Farmers Market on Saturday morning. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News) Jana Seale singing at the Haney Farmers Market, where there is entertainment each week. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News) Market Manager Karen Curtis had sweets, balloons and good wishes from her friends at the market on her birthday. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News) Mona Elmobark of A Taste of Africa with jewelry from her home in the Sudan. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News) Birdhouse Guy Darryl Page, a Maple Ridge man, said he sells hundreds of his crafts at the Haney Farmers Market. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News) Bright, fresh produce from Abernethy Acres. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News) (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News) (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News) Emily of Wild and Grow flowers sells blooms, grown organically in Maple Ridge, at the Haney Farmers Market. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News)

The Haney Farmers Market is back.

Running every Saturday from May through October, the market in Maple Ridge’s Memorial Peace Park is open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The market hosts farmers and growers, prepared foods like the popular Cravings Kettle Corn and Higher Mountain Soup; artisans selling their crafts ranging from bird houses to soap, and craft-made spirits.

A full vendors list is available on the market Facebook Page.

Market Manager Karen Curtis said he market regulars will see many of their favourites, but there are also some new vendors that she is excited to see joining the market. Darn Right Foods offers baking free of refined sugars, Forbidden Fruit Winery brings award-winning fruit and grape wines, and Lark and Poppy Studio are local people offering sourdough starter kids with instructions and support.

In addition, the Saturday event features community groups, and many local organizations like to host their events alongside the farmers market through the year, creating more buzz in downtown Maple Ridge. Saturday featured the Otter Llama 4-H club running a fundraiser, and having brought a pair of llamas for the occasion.

And there is generally some music playing around a central seating area where people can enjoy a beverage and a bite to eat.

