The Haney farmers market is under way this Saturday. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Haney Farmer’s Market opens Saturday

Host of Maple Ridge’s first annual Alzheimer’s Walk

The Haney Farmers Market is back, with its official opening day today at Memorial Peace Park.

The market will now continue in the park every Saturday from 9 a.m. unto 2 p.m. until Oct. 12, when it moves under cover.

The market is hosting the first annual Alzheimer’s Walk today and the Celebration Carrot Cake cutting will be at 11:00 a.m.. John Hershman entertains in the Cafe Corner and Mother’s Day activities will take place in the Kids Korner.

Those attending are invited to get a hot dog from the Golden Ears Community 4-H Club in the Sizzlin’ Smokey Dog tent, and to register for the Soil to Salad workshops.

