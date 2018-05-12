Haney Farmer’s Market opens Saturday

The Haney farmers market is under way this Saturday. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

The Haney Farmers Market is back, with its official opening day today at Memorial Peace Park.

The market will now continue in the park every Saturday from 9 a.m. unto 2 p.m. until Oct. 12, when it moves under cover.

The market is hosting the first annual Alzheimer’s Walk today and the Celebration Carrot Cake cutting will be at 11:00 a.m.. John Hershman entertains in the Cafe Corner and Mother’s Day activities will take place in the Kids Korner.

Those attending are invited to get a hot dog from the Golden Ears Community 4-H Club in the Sizzlin’ Smokey Dog tent, and to register for the Soil to Salad workshops.