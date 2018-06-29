Haney House restoration to be celebrated

July event will highlight work on historic home and museum

A Haney House reopening celebration is being planned for July 15.

With assistance from the provincial government through the BC Canada 150 program, Heritage BC through the Heritage Legacy Fund, and City of Maple Ridge capital funds, the historic Haney House Museum, one of Canada’s few remaining mid-Victorian heritage homes, has been restored.

Originally a family home, it was built in 1883 on the brow of a hill overlooking the Fraser River by pioneer Thomas Haney for his wife Anne and family. He was the manager of Port Haney Brick and Tile. It was in the possession of the Haney family and their descendents until 1979, when the last occupants donated the home and property to District of Maple Ridge as a museum of family life. Mary Hawley Isaac, the last Haney descendant to live in the house, was well known for opening her home to tours and visitors, long before she donated the land, building and its contents to the District of Maple Ridge.

Features of the main floor are a farm kitchen, family portraits and furnishings in the parlour and dining room. Upstairs is a fully furnished master bedroom, little girl’s room, priest’s room and bathroom. The Heritage Walk winds through part of the garden and remnants of the orchard behind Haney House.

The recent conservation and restoration work at this city-owned site represents one of many phases needed to restore and maintain this heritage gem.

Join the museum staff to celebrate the recent changes and find out the behind the scenes stories on Sunday, July 15 from 1-3 p.m.. at 11612 224th St.

There will be refreshments, heritage games, crafts, entertainment and guided tours.

