Happy Mother’s Day, Elsa, and all the other Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows moms

Elsa Ivens was one of the moms honoured by their kids in our Mother’s Day contest. This photo was submitted by her daughter, Antoinette Groening.

Antoinette Groening will have a chance to take her mom, Elsa Ivins, for a Greek feast as the winner of our Mother’s Day contest on Facebook.

In a random draw, her entry was chosen.

“My mama is always there when we need her, and she has always shown that she loves her kids. Thanks for being there for us always,” Groening wrote in her submission.

The prize is a gift certificate from Pyrgos Taverna. The winner can pick up the prize at the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows News office, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., weekdays.

We asked residents to send us a photo with their mom, including the names. They could post them to our Facebook page or email them and The News had a fabulous response. Thanks to all who entered.

