Elsa Ivens was one of the moms honoured by their kids in our Mother’s Day contest. This photo was submitted by her daughter, Antoinette Groening.

Elsa Ivens was one of the moms honoured by their kids in our Mother’s Day contest. This photo was submitted by her daughter, Antoinette Groening.

Happy Mother’s Day, Elsa, and all the other Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows moms

Daughter’s entry picked in random draw for The News Mother’s Day contest

Antoinette Groening will have a chance to take her mom, Elsa Ivins, for a Greek feast as the winner of our Mother’s Day contest on Facebook.

In a random draw, her entry was chosen.

“My mama is always there when we need her, and she has always shown that she loves her kids. Thanks for being there for us always,” Groening wrote in her submission.

The prize is a gift certificate from Pyrgos Taverna. The winner can pick up the prize at the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows News office, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., weekdays.

We asked residents to send us a photo with their mom, including the names. They could post them to our Facebook page or email them and The News had a fabulous response. Thanks to all who entered.

.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgeMother's DayPitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about Mother’s Day?

Just Posted

Elsa Ivens was one of the moms honoured by their kids in our Mother’s Day contest. This photo was submitted by her daughter, Antoinette Groening.
Happy Mother’s Day, Elsa, and all the other Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows moms

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of May 14

Mother’s Day will be held on Sunday, May 14. How much do you know about the customs of the day? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Mother’s Day?

33-year old Kimberley Buitenweg (left) and 44-year old Joseph McWilliams, both of Maple Ridge, have been charged with second-degree murder in the March slaying of Surinderjit “Jack” Singh, who was found dead in the 21800-block of 122 Avenue in March. (IHIT)
Two arrested in murder of Maple Ridge man