Hawaiian luau for residents of Maple Ridge seniors home

Residents of Revera Sunwood Retirement Community were treated to a Hawaiian luau Friday afternoon.

About 30 residents lined balconies and the main courtyard to watch a show by Paul Latta Dancers & Co. who performed authentic Polynesian dance routines.

Residents were also treated to blue Hawaiian afternoon cocktails, virgin and alcoholic. They were also served chicken teriyaki skewers

“We try to do outdoor events once a month for our residents,” said Sunwood concierge Sam Nelson.

They held a Hawaiian buffet years ago, said Nelson, and the residents loved everything about it.

“So with it being summer, we thought we’ld do a Hawaiian event this year and celebrate the sun and celebrate the heat,” she said.

