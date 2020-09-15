Maple Ridge residents can drop off household hazardous waste at the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society this Saturday, Sept. 19. (Ridge Meadows Recycling Society/Special to The News)

Hazardous waste disposal day this Saturday in Maple Ridge

Items can be dropped off at the Ridge Meadows Recycling Depot

Residents of Maple Ridge will be able to get rid of their hazardous waste items for free this weekend only.

Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off Day takes place Saturday, Sept. 19 and anyone wanting to participate must pre-register online.

Acceptable products include: oven and toilet cleaners; swimming pool chemicals; nail polish remover; perm and hair dye solutions; furniture polish; bleach; brake fluid; herbicides; liquid car wax; mothballs; rust removers; wood preservative; darkroom chemicals; rubber or plastic cement; roofing tar; charcoal briquettes; adhesives; resins; and caulking.

All materials must be in a leak-proof container or bag.

READ MORE: Free household hazardous waste disposal event in Maple Ridge

The event, hosted by the City of Maple Ridge, will be taking place at the Ridge Meadows Recycling Depot and Terrapure, a specialized waste management company, will be on site to sort, test and safely dispose of any materials brought in. It is open to Maple Ridge residents only. However, anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or returning from out-of-country will not be permitted on site.

Items that will not be accepted include: explosives – fireworks, ammunition, or road or marine flares; radioactive material; biohazards; or needles.

On September 19 staff at the recycling depot are requesting that residents only bring household hazardous waste to the event to help keep the line moving quicker.

The Ridge Meadows Recycling Depot is located at 10092-236 Street, just off River Road in the Albion Industrial Park.

For more information call 604-463-5545.

To pre-register go to rmrecycling.org.


maple ridge

