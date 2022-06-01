Head of hospice society in Maple Ridge guest speaker at Caregivers Cafe for Seniors’ Week

Lindsey Willis will be informing caregivers about support groups and giving tips on self care

Lindsey Willis, executive director of the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society, will be speaking about supports for caregivers for Seniors’ Week. (Special to The News)

It is only the natural progression of life that we can expect either to be a care giver or be cared for as we age.

But for those currently looking after a loved one with perhaps dementia, Alzheimer’s, or someone needing end of life care, a special Caregivers Cafe is being held during Seniors’ Week to offer information on how to access supports to help them through what is a very stressful and difficult time.

Guest speaker will be Lindsey Willis, executive director of the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society.

Most people when they are caring for somebody else, stop making themselves a priority.

Those are the pressures of caregiving, said Willis.

At the cafe she will be sharing information about different support groups caregivers can access along with self-help tips they can do at home.

The hospice society now offers caregiver grief support groups on site at McKenney Creek Hospice Residence to make it easier for those who need support to access.

Another group that Willis will be introducing to those who attend the cafe is a group called Relaxation Circle, an hour and a half program where participants learn about relaxation and meditation and different relaxation tools they can take home with them.

It is an ongoing eight week program, explained Willis, and people can self-refer themselves.

Willis does want caregivers to know that even if they feel like there is no time for themselves, they should take at least five minutes to themselves a couple of times a day.

READ MORE: Ridge Meadows Hospice Society there for seniors dealing with grief and loss

ALSO: Longtime hospice society employee gets top job

“Just to step out from the present situation and go lay in a bed for five minutes, go into a bathroom for one minute,” advised Willis.

And not to be afraid to ask or accept help.

“People who offer to bring you casseroles, say yes. People who offer to pick up your kids, say yes. Say yes to help when it is offered,” she said.

People want to help, she said.

Willis will be speaking at the Caregiver Cafe at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 9 at Golden Ears United Church, 22165 Dewdney Trunk Road.

It is a drop-in event and everyone is welcome.

For more information call 604-463-9611.