Hearts of inspiration commemorate Pink Shirt Day in Maple Ridge

Webster’s Corners elementary wrote inspirational messages on hearts

Students at Webster’s Corners elementary commemorated Pink Shirt Day on Wednesday by posting inspirational messages on pink paper hearts in their classrooms.

Messages scrawled on the hearts read “Be kind,” “Be happy,” “Smile,” “Be loving” as a reminder to students of how to treat one another.

Then each heart was glued on a paper pink shirt displayed at the front of each classroom.

The Ridge Meadows RCMP also got involved in the annual anti-bullying day by wearing pink shirts and visiting local schools.

This year’s campaign T-shirts bore a white heart over a tablet with the words “Be Kind” written in the heart to remind students to think about what they are posting online.

Pink Shirt Day started in 2007, when two Nova Scotia high school students decided to take a stand against bullying after a fellow classmate was bullied for wearing a pink shirt. In a show of support, they purchased pink shirts for their entire class to wear.

 

