Cheryl Zandbergen with Moms Gone Wild has organized a mental health workshop for mothers. (THE NEWS-files)

Help for mothers and their mental well-being coming to Maple Ridge

Ann Douglas will be the gueat speaker

A mental health workshop is coming to Maple Ridge to help mothers boost their moods, increase their energy levels and minimize stress.

Parenting columnist and bestselling parenting author Ann Douglas will be the guest of honour at Mental Health for Mothers put on by the local group Moms Gone Wild.

The Moms Gone Wild website describes Douglas’ presentation as thought-provoking, adding that the author will be highlighting the broader cultural forces that makes parenting feel, “incredibly high stakes”.

RELATED: Mental health check for Maple Ridge mothers

It says that Douglas will put forth possible solutions and explain how parents have the unique opportunity to serve as, “agents of change in their families and communities.”

The presentation promises to teach mothers how to boost their enjoyment of parenting while maximizing the health and happiness of the entire family, how to minimize stress, boost their mood, increase their energy levels and safeguard their physical and mental health, explain what are the most effective parenting strategies and why friendships are a necessity.

Douglas’ most recent book is called Happy Parents, Happy Kids which is available for sale on the Moms Gone Wild website and can be picked up at the event.

RELATED: Maple Ridge Club brings out the wild side of mothers

A portion of the proceeds of book purchases will go directly back towards Moms Gone Wild’s mental health initiatives. Book orders must be placed by February 6th.

Mental Health for Mothers takes place at 7 p.m. on Feb. 24 at Burnett Fellowship Church, 20639 123 Ave, Maple Ridge.

It is a free event thanks to the sponsors and participants of the Moms Gone Wild Third Annual Golf Tournament.

Little Willows will also be donating their time to provide free on-site childcare at the event.

For childcare contact reaghan@littlewillows.ca.

To register for the event go to momsgonewild.ca.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Celebrate a traditional Christmas in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Help for mothers and their mental well-being coming to Maple Ridge

Ann Douglas will be the gueat speaker

Update: RCMP investigating threats at two Maple Ridge high schools

General threat at Westview, individual targeted at SRT

BC Corrections told to reconsider transgender inmate transfer

Moved out of Maple Ridge woman’s prison after incident

Big bear shot in Maple Ridge still not found

Conservation Service though says public not at risk

Letter: Canada has no control over other country’s emissions

‘Carbon taxes do nothing but increase the cost of living.’

VIDEO: 10 unusual ingredients people put in turkey stuffing

Do you call it stuffing or dressing? Either way, it’s delicious

Injured Chilliwack woman awarded $219K from distracted driving crashes

Both incidents werecaused by young drivers handling their electronic devices

City of Grand Forks apologizes for portraying residents as victims in wake of 2018 floods

The apology also says that buyouts part of infrastructure plan, not flood recovery

B.C. couple opens their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house to the public

Couple has transformed their Chilliwack house into a scene straight out of a Harry Potter movie

B.C. couple identified by family as two victims in Gabriola plane crash

“They taught us to be selfless, compassionate giving people…to treat everyone with love and respect”

Santa visits five B.C. hospitals Tuesday

Transported by BC Ambulance Service, Santa Claus will spread a little extra holiday cheer

Heart patient facing loss of home says depression may have saved his life

‘I’m hoping for a Christmas miracle’ sister of Langley City man says

Charges laid in 2017 Surrey drive-by shooting where bullet grazed innocent woman

Abd’l Loubissi-Morris, 22, charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offences

Fire damages Terrace family’s home 10 days before Christmas

Family is safe, though fire killed two pets early Sunday morning

Most Read