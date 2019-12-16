Help for mothers and their mental well-being coming to Maple Ridge

Cheryl Zandbergen with Moms Gone Wild has organized a mental health workshop for mothers. (THE NEWS-files)

A mental health workshop is coming to Maple Ridge to help mothers boost their moods, increase their energy levels and minimize stress.

Parenting columnist and bestselling parenting author Ann Douglas will be the guest of honour at Mental Health for Mothers put on by the local group Moms Gone Wild.

The Moms Gone Wild website describes Douglas’ presentation as thought-provoking, adding that the author will be highlighting the broader cultural forces that makes parenting feel, “incredibly high stakes”.

It says that Douglas will put forth possible solutions and explain how parents have the unique opportunity to serve as, “agents of change in their families and communities.”

The presentation promises to teach mothers how to boost their enjoyment of parenting while maximizing the health and happiness of the entire family, how to minimize stress, boost their mood, increase their energy levels and safeguard their physical and mental health, explain what are the most effective parenting strategies and why friendships are a necessity.

Douglas’ most recent book is called Happy Parents, Happy Kids which is available for sale on the Moms Gone Wild website and can be picked up at the event.

A portion of the proceeds of book purchases will go directly back towards Moms Gone Wild’s mental health initiatives. Book orders must be placed by February 6th.

Mental Health for Mothers takes place at 7 p.m. on Feb. 24 at Burnett Fellowship Church, 20639 123 Ave, Maple Ridge.

It is a free event thanks to the sponsors and participants of the Moms Gone Wild Third Annual Golf Tournament.

Little Willows will also be donating their time to provide free on-site childcare at the event.

For childcare contact reaghan@littlewillows.ca.

To register for the event go to momsgonewild.ca.

