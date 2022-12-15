Help Portrait making Christmas bright for families in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Volunteers and guests happy to be back after a two-year pandemic hiatus

Residents of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows have their portraits taken at the 11th annual Help Portrait event. (Help Portrait Ridge Meadows/Special to The News)

After a two-year hiatus, Help Portrait was back again this year helping people in the community with the gift of family portraits.

There were fewer participants than organizer Brenda Norrie thought she would see this year. But, she said, everybody – both the clients and volunteers – were happy to be back.

Families who have been attending Help Portrait since its inaugural year in 2011, reconnected with volunteers who have been there since day one as well.

“There is a couple of families where they brought their older kids with them. And now that we’ve been doing this for 10 years, now they have kids, and we see new born babies,” explained Norrie.

“There’s a lot of reconnection between the volunteers and the families that are coming,” she said.

Help Portrait is a day where photographers, editors, hair stylists and makeup artists come together for an afternoon of free portrait sessions for those who may not otherwise be able to afford to have a professional photograph taken. Every group receives a free 8×10 inch framed portrait.

In previous years, before the COVID-19 pandemic, about 270 people turned out for the event. This year there was about half.

This year people had to pre-register for the event, and, Norrie said, pre-registration went quite well. There were still people who walked in off the street, but volunteers were still able to accommodate them. Norrie will be looking at a hybrid model going forward.

“When we don’t do pre-registration, there’s a potential that somebody would have to wait for an hour to get their hair and makeup done. It made it smoother that way,” she said.

Every family received a printed and framed family portrait.

Norrie said they will be definitely holding Help Portrait again next year.

“The volunteers and our visitors missed it,” she said.

Volunteers including photographers, hair stylists, makeup artists, and meeters and greeters, at the 11th annual Help Portrait event. (Help Portrait Ridge Meadows/Special to The News)

Residents of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows have their portraits taken at the 11th annual Help Portrait event. (Help Portrait Ridge Meadows/Special to The News)

Guests even received a free hair and makeup session prior to their portrait session. (Help Portrait Ridge Meadows/Special to The News)