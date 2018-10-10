(Contributed)

Help the Katzie Slough and have fun

An invasive species removal and native species plant taking place Oct. 14

The Katzie Slough is in need of some care and The Lower Mainland Green Team is asking for help.

Volunteers are needed to help plant native species and remove invasive plants along the slough.

Instruction, tools, gloves and refreshments will be provided.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn about curriculum materials in a hands-on way, they will become aware about environmental issues facing the slough, meet new people, develop practical environmental skills to restore habitat, get exercise and fresh air, and enhance the Katzie Slough and increase biodiversity.

The event will take place from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 14 by Airport Way and Golden Ears Way in Pitt Meadows.

• For more information or to sign up, go to meetup.com.

