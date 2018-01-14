National Cupcake Day takes place Feb. 26 but participants who register before Jan. 31 and raise $50 will be entered in a draw to win a KitchenAid Stand mixer. (THE NEWS/files)

Helping animals is the frosting on the cupcake

National Cupcake Day takes place Feb. 26

The most delectable day of the year is coming up for the B.C. SPCA.

National Cupcake Day is a fundraising event that takes place across Canada by the B.C. SPCA, the Ontario SPCA and other participating humane societies.

Animal lovers who love to bake are encouraged to use their imagination to create cupcake masterpieces in exchange for donations that will be used to improve the lives of abused, abandoned and neglected animals.

This year participants who register before Jan. 31 and raise $50 will be entered in a draw to win a KitchenAid Stand mixer.

Last year more than $600,000 was raised across the country. Since the campaign’s inception in 2013, $2.45 million has been raised and 4,313 animals have been helped.

The B.C. SPCA uses the money to find homes for surrendered, rescued, neglected and abused animals and provide emergency care to injured animals.

“At the end of the day, it’s not about how well you bake. It’s about helping animals in need,” said National Cupcake Day spokesperson and TV host Kristina Matisic in a press release.

“So, even if you’re not much of a baker, not to worry. You can always donate to someone who is participating or directly to the campaign via the website,” she advised.

Cupcake Day takes place on Feb. 26 but participants are encouraged to raise money throughout January and February.

Registration for the event is free. Everyone who registers and makes a personal donation of $25 or more will receive a kit including a guide for fundraising, a cupcake selfie frame and mini tote bag.

Participants are encouraged to host a National Cupcake Day party at home, work or school.

The B.C. SPCA is a non-profit organization funded primarily by public donations. Their mission is to prevent cruelty and to promote the welfare of animals through services that include cruelty investigations, emergency rescue and treatment, the sheltering and adoption of homeless and abused animals, humane education, advocacy, farm animal welfare, spay and neuter programs and wildlife rescue and rehabilitation.

For more information go to the National Cupcake Day Facebook page or go to spca.bc.ca.

On Cooking: Food is life in so many ways

