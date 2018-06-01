Heron’s landing theme for new spray park

The Harris Road spray park is being re-opened on Saturday with an official ribbon-cutting event in honour of Pitt Meadows Day.

Renovations of the spray park got underway last year after the city received just shy of $100,000 from the federal government for the project, part of the Canada 150 community infrastructure program.

The project involved removing the previous spray equipment, resurfacing the area, upgrading the plumbing and installing new water efficient spray park equipment and restoring the surrounding landscaping in the park.

The design of the new park is called Heron’s Landing and is intended to compliment the landmark character of Pitt Meadows.

Features of the park are functionally designed to attract different age groups with an emphasis on interaction and interactive dynamic play. The transition of spaces from toddler to youth zones is symbolized through the looping path profiled by the paint pattern on the surface.

The power box unit was also decorated with colourful, diverse graphics.

Water efficiency features include low flow nozzles for all that are user activated for a four-minute, scripted sequence. The controller also allows for the adjustment of how many features are on at once and to also adjust the operational hours should water restrictions come into place.

The park is designed to have only 65 per cent of its features on at one time.

The final cost of the project was $311,349, with $98,394 of federal grant funding and $212,955 from the city.

The re-opening ceremony takes place at 12:30 p.m. on June 2 in the north east corner of Harris Road Park.