This summer, the Pitt Meadows United Church embarked, with the aid of some students, on a history project. In talking to long-time members of the congregation, they were able to look back at the past 50 years of the church and of the community. (Special to The News)

History project spotlights five decades of faith and community in Pitt Meadows

The United Church, with the aid of four students, has captured the last 50 years of memories

What was Pitt Meadows like 50 years ago?

What was the importance of community and how did organizations like the church fit in?

This summer, Pitt Meadows United Church launched the PMUC History Project: Stories of Faith and Community, to capture the stories of long-time members of their congregation who have been part of both Pitt Meadows, the community, and the church during the past five decades.

The church hired a team of four young peopleto make connections between the generations.

During the summer, the team interviewed 30 seniors and recorded their stories of faith, hardship, and community action, among them project leader Fin Leahy.

“I learned that connections within communities such as PMUC were, and continue to be, really important to this generation,” said Leahy, a recent graduate from SFU.

“Groups I had never heard of like CGIT (Canadian Girls in Training) for girls, women’s groups, and men’s groups, played a huge role,” he recalled.

MEET THE INTERVIEW TEAM

“It was touching to hear them talk with such love and fondness about these groups, and their service within the church and the broader Pitt Meadows community. We even interviewed a former Mayor and an MLA who were members of the congregation. It was really cool to see how church involvement led to community action.”

Interviewer Hudson Campbell noted that he had learned many amazing things about the City of Pitt Meadows, as well as the people living in it.

“Quickly after beginning this interview process, I discovered how special PMUC is,” said Hudson. “The parishioners are a community that genuinely care about one another.”

The project was made possible by grants from the United Church of Canada.

If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com.

