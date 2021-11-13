B.C. Liquor Stores are beginning holiday campaigns. (Google/Special to The News)

Holiday campaigns start at goverment liquor stores

Toy bears, food bank donations and Pitt Meadows gets premium spirits

BC Liquor Stores are kicking off the holiday season this weekend and “boosting spirits” with three new initiatives.

BCL is launching their seasonal food bank fundraising campaign, Share-a-Bear program, and a premium spirit release at select locations – including the Pitt Meadows store at Meadowtown Shopping Centre.

With December’s Share-a-Bear program, customers are invited to purchase a pair of stuffed bears for $15 – one to take home and a twin that will be donated to a local shelter, hospital or other charity in the same community. In many cases, customers have donated both bears. Almost 700,000 bears have been donated to charities throughout the province since the program started in 1989.

The BC Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB) is also launching a fundraising campaign in its BCL and BC Cannabis stores (BCCS), in support of Food Banks BC from Nov. 12, until Jan. 1, 2022. Funds collected by BCL and BCCS on behalf of Food Banks BC are given to the food bank in the community where the funds are raised. Since April 2020, BCL and BCCS have raised more than $1.6 million for Food Banks BC.

This year’s premium spirit release offers a selection of more than 180 types of whiskies and sought-after spirits from around the world. Doors open at 8 a.m. on Nov. 13 at 38 participating BCL stores, including Pitt Meadows.

Whonnock Anglican church celebrating centennial

