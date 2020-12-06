Holiday traditions celebrated with Maple Ridge ornament photo contest

Residents are being asked to submit photos of their favourite ornaments and decorations

The City of Maple Ridge is holding a holiday ornament photo contest as part of this years GLOW event.

The GLOW Maple Ridge Holiday Ornament Photo Contest is a way to commemorate the way residents celebrate the holidays with their favourite ornaments and decorations.

Residents are being asked to take a picture of their favourite holiday ornament or decoration that they have on display this year and post it to Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #MYglowmapleridge.

Then write why this ornament or decoration is special to them in the photo description. They also have to make sure their Facebook account is not set to private, so their submissions can be seen.

Participants must also follow the City of Maple Ridge on Facebook.

Three winners will be picked in a random draw on Jan. 8, 2021. First place will receive a $50 gift card from a local merchant of the winner’s choice. Four large pizza coupons will be awarded to the runners up.

The contest runs until Thursday, Dec. 24.

For more details about the contest terms and conditions go to mapleridge.ca.



