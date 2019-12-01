Holiday Train a Friend of food bank

Juno-award winners Dallas Smith and Terri Clark headline this year’s CP Holiday Train stops in B.C.

The annual festive food bank fundraiser rolls across the province from Dec. 11 to 17.

It stops at Port Haney Station in Maple Ridge on Dec. 16 at 7:50 p.m., then moves down the tracks to Pitt Meadows for 8:55 p.m.

Donations for the Friends in Need Food Bank will be collected at both stops.

The Holiday Train contributes $7,000 a year for both Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to the local food bank, in addition to money raised at each event, said Mary Robson, executive-director of Friends in Need.

“Every September we start thinking about the CP Holiday Train, wondering if we will again be so fortunate to have both our unique locations selected to be two of the stops across Canada,” Robson added.

“The amount of money this annual event raises supports our efforts in ensuring no one in our community goes hungry. The CP Rail employees put so much time and effort into decorating the train and organizing the event, and it has become one of the best, free, family-friendly events in Canada.”

Last year, the train helped raised $3,176.53 at the Maple Ridge, as well as 1,347 pounds of food.

At the Pitt Meadows stop, $1,131 was raised, along with 691 pounds of food.

All totals were down from 2017, when the Maple Ridge stop collected $3,792.04 and 1,975 pounds of food, while in Pitt Meadows $1,796.10 was collected, along with 1,042 pounds of food.

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows firefighters also collect donations at the Holiday Train for the food bank and Christmas Hamper Society.

Last year, “Firefighters for Families” in Maple Ridge collected $17,847 and 618 pounds of food, while in Pitt Meadows $9,660 and 329 pounds of food were collected.

All Firefighters for Families totals were up from the previous year.

As for the entertainment on this year’s train, Clark is a three-time Juno winner (Best New Solo Artist, Best Country Female Artist and Country Album of the Year), as well as a recipient of the Canadian Country Music Association’s President’s Award, and has 11 albums under her belt.

Smith, who CP recently announced would be joining Clark on board the Holiday Train, was just named CCMA Entertainer of the Year, as well as Male Artist of the Year.

He’s also received multiple CCMA and British Columbia Country Music Association awards for Album of the Year and Single of the Year, and a Juno for Album of the Year.

“Touring with Terri on the CP Holiday Train is an honour and privilege,” Smith said in a statement.

“I look forward to performing from the train and seeing Canadians giving generously to help their neighbours in communities large and small.”

The holiday train will make its first B.C. stop in Sparwood on Dec. 11 and end in Port Coquitlam on Dec. 17.

The concerts are free, but attendees are asked to bring donations of food or money for local food banks.

• For more information on the CP Rail Holiday Train, or to track its progress, follow the holiday train’s on Facebook or Instagram.

