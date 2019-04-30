(Contributed) Taryn Antalek, a Grade 12 student at Thomas Haney secondary, will be in charge of this years Ridge Meadows Home Show exit survey.

Home Show 2019: Maple Ridge student looking for feedback

Taryn Antalek will be learning about survey creation, event planning

The exit survey is an important part of the Home Show every year.

The survey is used to track trends including where people are coming from that attend the show, what they are purchasing, how they heard about the Home Show and how they shop in general throughout the year.

This year Taryn Antalek, a Grade 12 student at Thomas Haney secondary, will be running the survey to gain experience in event planning and communications.

Antalek is planning to attend BCIT for marketing management and will be bringing with her the skills she is learning from volunteering at the Home Show.

“The Home Show is allowing me to see what goes into event planning which is a huge part of marketing,” said Antalek.

As the student marketing leader, Antalek worked alongside Home Show organizers Cass Winder and Graham Vanstone to come up with questions for the survey.

Some questions will remain the same because they provide relevant feedback.

New questions: How frequently do you presently make purchases online; do you expect this to increase or decrease; and what dollar value would you put on your online purchases during the past year?

Antalek has also recruited a team to help her with the survey booth. The team of four to five people will be engaging with volunteers to fill out surveys at two to three intervals during peak hours of the show.

The goal is to get about 120 surveys filled out per day.

Antalek expects the 32-question survey should only take a couple of minutes to do.

Following the show, responses from the surveys will be put into a program called QuestionPro, which will allow the team to look at the average answer and also provide them with a map of where people came from who attended the show.

Antalek says she now knows what goes into creating a survey and is excited that she will be able to bring that with her into future careers.

She has also learned a lot about scheduling a team of people.

“It’s been really good so far to see what I am capable of doing,” said Antalek. “I hope to someday be a brand strategist or be a marketing manager for a company.”


