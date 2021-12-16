Hospital foundation in Maple Ridge receives $25,000

Laura Butler, executive director of Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation, receives a cheque for $25,000 from Rob Jeeves with the Drive for the Cure Foundation. (Special to The News)

The Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation is one step closer to filling their wish list for the year with a donation of $25,000 from the Drive for the Cure Foundation.

Drive for the Cure Foundation, that has been raising money for more than two decades in support of local hospitals and Fraser Valley Cancer Centers, was donating more than $180,000 this year to eight different hospitals in the Lower Mainland.

Money received by the hospital foundation in Maple Ridge is going to purchase a rapid infuser for Ridge Meadows Hospital’s post anesthesia care unit.

“A rapid infuser is used when patients require a high-speed delivery of warmed blood and body fluids,” explained the hospital foundation online, saying it is necessary as perioperative hypothermia is a common but largely preventable problem with serious implications for patients, surgeons, and hospitals.

“RMH is performing longer and more complex cases which present the risk of malignant hypothermia because the patient is receiving fluids intravenously, which naturally cools the patient. The rapid infuser is used in life-saving situations where minutes count.”

Since 2004 the Drive for the Cure Foundation has donated more than $400,000 to the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation that has been used to purchase many pieces of essential equipment.

Last year the hospital foundation received $25,000 as well from the local charity that was used to purchase a pediatric colonoscope – equipment used to navigate narrow or twisted segments of the bowel, something that is too challenging to do with a regular colonoscope.