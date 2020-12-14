Hospital Foundation initiative makes sure long-term care patients have gift to unwrap on Christmas morning

Foundation donor, Judy Denham designed all the ornaments for the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation’s Share the Love: Adopt a Resident initiative. (Special to The News)

For the third year in a row, Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation’s Share the Love: Adopt a Resident program will ensure all patients at Baillie House will have a president to unwrap on Christmas morning.

Staff at the long term care facility work with the residents who might not be expecting gifts over the holiday season to create a wish list.

Kate Campbell, a communications coordinator with Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation, said they often ask for ‘pyjamas, or books, or pre-packaged treats.’

“The lists come to us completely confidential, so no names are included,” she said. “Once we receive these lists, we match the list with a tree ornament, so that when staff, physicians and volunteers come to get a list, they are choosing randomly.”

The generous donors pick an ornament from the Christmas tree located in the RMHF office, and are provided with the matching wish list, and then asked to come back with all the items before deadline.

“In years past, volunteers wrapped the gifts,” Campbell said, “However, because there are few volunteers on site due to COVID-19, we asked that the gifts were brought back in gift bags.”

Staff at Baillie House then sanitize, and store the gifts, which will be distributed on Christmas Day.

“It’s a lovely initiative,” Campbell said, “Staff are very eager to take this on, so wish lists were all gone in a couple of days.

“It’s a great display of the community, and support within the hospital.”



ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca

