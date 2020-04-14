Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation has launched a campaign in support of the Friends in Need Food Bank after the community showed front line healthcare workers a generous outpouring of support during the coronavirus outbreak. (RMH Foundation/Special to The News)

Hospital staff in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows campaign to pay it forward

Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation collects donations for Friends in Need Food Bank

With the outpouring of support local frontline healthcare workers have received during the coronavirus crisis the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation is launching a campaign for staff to pay it forward.

For the month of April staff are being encouraged to donate to the foundation in support of the Friends in Need Food Bank, Laura Butler, an executive director at the foundation told The News on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Donations coming in for Maple Ridge hospital staff dealing with COVID-19 crisis

“We’ve been very grateful for the generous outpouring of donations of food from our community partners for our healthcare workers,” she said. “We also realize there are many others in our community who could really use some help during this crisis.”

At the end of April the foundation will match all donations collected up to $1,000 for the local food bank.

“There are folks in this community who are struggling, either with a loss of an income, or an isolated senior, or single-parent families, or kids that are use to the breakfast or lunch program at school and they no longer have access to that,” Butler explained.

“So this is just really a way for the healthcare workers to come together as a team and say thank-you to the community for all the generosity and the donations of food that we’ve been receiving but also a way to share that love and pay it forward to those in the community that are harder hit than we are,” she added.

The foundation cannot accept food donations but cash can be donated at each hospital department or staff can call the foundation to make a donation over the phone.

“I had a nurse from the emergency [room] come in a chat with me the other day, and he said we’re still working, we have a pay cheque but there are folks in this community who don’t,” Butler noted.

READ MORE: Front line workers in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows calling out for supplies

Others who wish to support healthcare workers are asked to donate to the foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

“These donations will be used for critical, high priority needs to ensure our hospital and our healthcare teams have the tools and resources they need to take care of our community right now,” Butler explained.

Funds will also help the foundation purchase other tools for patients.

“There are no longer any visitors allowed on site so buying iPads, phones and providing opportunities for our patients to still communicate with family and loved ones – those are things we don’t typically need to think too much about it,” Butler said.

To learn more visit rhmfoundation.com or call the donation office at 604-463-1822.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusFood BankHospitals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Maple Ridge amateur historian gives quarantine friendly video tour
Next story
Maple Ridge man runs for 25 hours in virtual marathon

Just Posted

Hospital staff in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows campaign to pay it forward

Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation collects donations for Friends in Need Food Bank

Maple Ridge amateur historian gives quarantine friendly video tour

Graham Strang shows his vlog followers antique firetruck, former post office, and more.

Mental health online talk hosted by Maple Ridge group Moms Gone Wild

Questions about how to cope during COVID-19 pandemic will be answered

MP Marc Dalton deletes tweet about Canadians returning to work if most COVID-19 deaths are in care homes

Local Conservative MP for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge was elected in October

UPDATE: Body found in Whonnock confirmed that of missing Maple Ridge pharmacist

Coroner and RCMP were at rural Maple Ridge property Saturday night

VIDEO: New COVID-19 testing machine takes load off B.C.’s virologists and labs

Machine could test 1,000 samples in a 24-hour period

Deer dies after crashing through glass door of Interior B.C. liquor store

Animal died at the scene

VIDEO: Last blast in battle to clear B.C.’s Big Bar landslide

Salmon ladder, pump system underway in Fraser Canyon

More older Canadians die as COVID-19 toll passes 800; economy could shrink 6.2%

Ninety per cent of the deaths so far have been among those aged 60 and above

Health Canada issues warning for fake N95s, even as public urged not to buy medical masks

Fraudulent N95 masks don’t create a proper seal, aren’t effective

Protective equipment coming in for B.C. health care workers in COVID-19

Portable tests coming for remote communities, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

TransLink asks for emergency funds, cites losses of $75 million per month amid pandemic

CEO Kevin Desmond said TransLink ‘will face cashflow issues within weeks’

Canada-U.S. border restrictions won’t be lifted any time soon, says Trudeau

Border has been closed to non-essential travel for nearly a month

Babies born during pandemic miss out on precious moments

One North Okanagan photographer gives away photography sessions to babies born during pandemic

Most Read