Karen Moritz outside the Economy Cottage, which will be closing its doors at the end of June. (THE NEWS-files)

Hospital thrift store closing its doors in Maple Ridge

Hundreds of thousands raised over decades for Ridge Meadows Hospital

The COVID-19 pandemic has left its mark on a Maple Ridge thrift store that, for decades, has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Ridge Meadows Hospital.

Mary Holland and the executive of the Auxiliary to the Ridge Meadows Hospital and Health Centre have decided to close the doors of the Economy Cottage for good.

They made the decision at the beginning of June, and it was a hard one to make, said Holland, president of the auxiliary for the past four years.

“It’s a result of our volunteers [who] are aging out and they don’t want to return, and their families have requested that they not return to working in the public area,” said Holland.

“And we can’t get any more volunteers,” noted Holland, who has been with the auxiliary for a decade, adding that the store front is also costing them money for things like rent, phone line and electricity.

“What do you do,” she asked.

READ MORE: Economy Cottage needs new blood

There are around 100 volunteers altogether who work a variety of jobs between the Economy Cottage and the gift store in Ridge Meadows Hospital. About 25 to 30 of those volunteers worked regularly at the thrift store before the pandemic hit, explained Holland, estimating that she’s lost about three quarters of those volunteers.

The auxiliary was established in 1953 and since then has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars throughout the years for the hospital through the gift shop and the thrift store.

READ MORE: New wheelchairs for Ridge Meadows Hospital

Holland estimates the store made at least $50,000 per year to put towards equipment for the hospital.

But the issue of finding fresh faces to volunteer at the store has plagued the auxiliary over the past couple of years.

There have been deaths and illness and some of whom lost their driver’s licenses and couldn’t get to the shop anymore.

Holland has been inundated with regular customers who are sad that the store is closing, but, she said, they understand since the volunteers there are seniors.

RELATED: Milestones

“They’ve been coming here for, some of them, decades” said Holland of the customers who frequented the store.

“Their parents worked there, their grandparents worked there at some time,” she noted.

“The Economy Cottage goes back many generations in some families,” added Holland.

Holland is going to miss meeting the people who would come into the store. She is also going to miss the volunteers she worked with over the years who won’t be returning.

“Some ladies have got 40, 50 years,” with the auxiliary, said Holland.

Holland is not sure when they will be able to open the gift shop again at the hospital.

But, she said, they are in a different scenario with the gift shop because they don’t have to pay for things like rent, phone service and other expenses.

The Economy Cottage, though, meant so much to so many people, said Holland.

However, this kind of life is changing, along with the community, she said.

Remaining stock at the store is being sold at 50 per cent off until they are sold out. No new donations are being accepted.

The doors are set to close at the end of June.

Economy Cottage Auxiliary Thrift Shop is located at 22264 Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Charity and Donationsmaple ridgevolunteers

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Class of 2020 celebrated at T’s in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Hospital thrift store closing its doors in Maple Ridge

Hundreds of thousands raised over decades for Ridge Meadows Hospital

City helping expedite outdoor seating for Maple Ridge eateries

Staff has been given authority to approve applications for sidewalk cafes and outdoor patios

TransLink taking measures to make public transit safer

Many Maple Ridge riders are happy with the company’s efforts so far

Numbers steady for in-class instruction across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Kanaka Creek elementary had increase of 38 students

LETTER: Maple Ridge thrifter thrilled hospice store reopens

New procedures in place to make customers and staff safe while bargain hunting

B.C.’s top doctor says COVID-19 cases at unidentified fast food restaurant a ‘wake up call’

Dr. Bonnie Henry says she won’t name the restaurant

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Seven guns seized in Lower Mainland police raids

RCMP officers also found drugs and almost $9,000 in cash

B.C. teachers’ union: June’s hybrid learning ‘not sustainable’, new plan needed for fall

Officials are expecting to see a mix of in-class and online learning in September

Jagmeet Singh removed from Commons after calling BQ MP racist over blocked RCMP motion

Singh had asked the Commons to recognize there is systemic racism in the RCMP

Aunt of Chantel Moore runs virtual relay on Haida Gwaii for MMIWG

Brenna Kowalchuk was also inspired by another Haida Gwaii woman who ran for MMIWG, Zoey Collinson

Botched science demonstration results in $60K damage, Okanagan teacher’s transfer

Teacher transferred after volcano gone wrong, petition started for his return

Bauer unveils protective masks for hockey players, options for fans

Bauer’s Concept 3 Splash Guard expected to be available by August

UPDATE: Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death woman dropped off at hospital

RCMP attempting to trace woman’s movements prior to time she was injured

Most Read