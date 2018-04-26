A bird eats a tasty treat at Grant Narrows Park Wednesday afternoon, when the temperature soared to a high of 24.7 C. The high on Thursday and Friday was forecast at 19 C before heading into an overcast weekend with a 60 per cent chance of rain. The record for this month is 26.1 C, set on April 26, 2004. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

UPDATE: Hot in the city

It was warm on Wednesday, but not quite a record high.

It was warm in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows on Wednesday, but not quite a record high.

The temperature soared to a high of 24.7 C.

According to the Weather Network, the temperature will reach 25 C Thursday afternoon at Pitt Meadows airport, but feel like 27 C.

Friday, temperatures are to reach 20 C and feel like 22 C.

The record daily high was reached for the monthwas 29 C, reached on April 27, 1987 at the station in the Pitt Polder, according to the Weather Network.

Environment Canada prediced a high on Thursday and Friday of 19 C, with an overcast weekend and a 60 per cent chance of rain.

Environment Canada recorded the record high for April at 26.1 C, set on April 26, 2004.

 

Most Read