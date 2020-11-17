Household goods Christmas giveaway coming to Maple Ridge

Christmas clothing and household goods giveaway to take place Dec. 12. (Ernie Jantzen/Special to The News)

A Christmas giveaway is coming soon to Maple Ridge.

Clothes2U, a registered non-profit society, will be giving away clothing, toys, linen, diapers, books footwear, and small household items free to those in need.

This is the second time organizer Ernie Jantzen has come to Maple Ridge. He was here in mid-October when one of his volunteers told him he could use their studio to hold the event.

Jantzen started the charity as an offshoot from a single parents group he was a part of in the 1990’s where clothes were available to parents to take at the meetings.

READ MORE: Safety key for this years Salvation Army kettle campaign in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

The first clothing giveaway for Clothes2U was held in Langley and because of the need of the community, the event grew, with additional items to give away being introduced.

Based out of Aldergrove, Jantzen has been doing this for the past 18 years and services nine other communities in addition to Maple Ridge.

Christmas Giveaway takes place from 10 to 12:30 p.m. on Dec.12 at Aloha Life Studios, 11781 Fraser Street, Maple Ridge. Because of the current COVID-19 restrictions, it is by appointment only with a limit of six people at a time in 20 minute sessions. Masks are mandatory.

Admission is $2 per adult with children 11-years and younger free.

The money goes to vehicle costs for picking up and dropping off donations, office expenses, and storage expenses.

To register email clothes2U2002@gmail.com.

For more information go to clothes2u.ca.

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Charity and Donationsmaple ridge