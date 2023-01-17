HUB Cycling want used bikes to fix for Earth Day raffle in Maple Ridge

Cycling group wants bike that are dusty, not rusty

Free bicycle raffle during the Earth Day 2019 celebration. (Maple Ridge Earth Day Facebook/Special to The News)

HUB Cycling is looking for good, used bikes for their free Earth Day raffle at the annual celebration in Maple Ridge.

“Dusty not rusty,” advised a post by the cycling group, as they have limited funds to repair bikes.

Last year was the first year the Earth Day festival, held in April, was back in-person since health restrictions eased over the COVID-19 pandemic,. And back by popular demand was the Cycle Recycle Bike Draw, where secondhand bicycles are fixed up by volunteers with HUB Cycling and raffled off to lucky participants.

HUB Cycling is a charitable, not for profit organization that has spent more than 22 years removing barriers to cycling in Metro Vancouver, while also cultivating the health, environmental, and economic benefits that active transportation, like cycling, can bring.

HUB Cycling’s mission is to get more people cycling more often across the province and has 10 volunteer committees across Metro Vancouver that encourage cycling for all ages and abilities

Anyone with a bicycle to donate is being asked to message Sigrun Gilmour, along with a picture of the bike, on Facebook. .

For more information go to bikehub.ca.

