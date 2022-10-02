HUB cyclists gather in Pitt Meadows for free family ride event

Bruce Kleeberger (centre) is an instructor for HUB Surrey/White Rock and was one of the organizers for the family ride event on Oct. 1, 2022. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Bruce Kleeberger (right) is an instructor for HUB Surrey/White Rock and was one of the organizers for the family ride event on Oct. 1, 2022. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Bruce Kleeberger (centre) is an instructor for HUB Surrey/White Rock and was one of the organizers for the family ride event on Oct. 1, 2022. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Bruce Kleeberger (centre) is an instructor for HUB Surrey/White Rock and was one of the attendees for the family ride event on Oct. 1, 2022. Other participants included Sigrun Gilmour (4th from right) and Pitt Meadows city council hopeful Alison Evans (2nd from left). (Brandon Tucker/The News)

On Saturday, Oct. 1, HUB hosted a local community riding event that drew upwards of 20 attendants, including Pitt Meadows city council hopeful Alison Evans, for an afternoon of cycling fun.

The ride was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., although some late arrivals pushed back the start time to around 10:30 a.m.

Riders gathered at Waterfront Commons Park in Pitt Meadows, where they rode along the river trail until reaching the Pitt River Bridge. They then turned around and returned to the park for a round trip 24 km adventure.

This event was sanctioned by HUB, which means it was provided insurance and logistical support from the organization, explained HUB instructor Bruce Kleeberger.

According to Kleeberger, this family ride was the fifth ride organized by the local chapter of HUB and was designed to promote the same values and teachings of all their other rides and programs.

“This event is about support for and encouraging public transportation,” said Kleeberger. “It’s something that is healthy for both the individuals and the environment.”