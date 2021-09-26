Go by Bike Week takes place Sept. 27 to Oct. 3. (The News files)

HUB on hand in Maple Ridge for Go by Bike Week

Knowledge HUB at Jordan Park

Go by Bike Week starts next week and the local HUB Cycling committee is encouraging residents in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to use peddle-power to get to work, school, or anywhere else they have to be or want to go.

The week-long event is geared to change the behaviours of commuters in the city to show them how resilient cycling can be, as a form of transportation.

In addition, Maple Ridge will be hosting a Knowledge HUB from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27 at Jordan Park, on 117 Avenue, between Laity and 207 Streets.

The Knowledge HUB is one of 27 in-person stations located in Vancouver and across the Lower Mainland that will have a mechanic on site providing free bike maintenance to participants, along with free cycling resources, prizes, and snacks.

Participants can also log their trips online for a chance to win prizes. They can also track their kilometres to see how many greenhouse gas emissions they have saved.

The grand prize is a cycling adventure for two in France, sponsored by Exodus Travels, where the winners will follow the famous ‘Loire a Velo’ cycling path, visiting chateaus and vineyards along the way. To win, participants must register and log at least one bike ride during the week before entering the prize draw.

READ MORE: Oil up the chain, it's Go by Bike Week

RELATED: Deadline today for input into Maple Ridge transportation plan

The trip package includes hotel accommodations, a local leader and planned routes and itineraries with support vehicles to follow. The prize winner must be 19 years of age or older. The package does not include the round-trip airfare.

Logged trips also helps HUB Cycling work with local leaders to improve cycling conditions in Metro Vancouver.

Go by Bike Week takes place Sept. 27 to Oct. 3.

To register for Fall Go by Bike Week go to bikehub.ca/registration.

HUB on hand in Maple Ridge for Go by Bike Week

