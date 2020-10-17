Hundreds at Eric Langton in Maple Ridge drop and take cover

Amanda Nicholson and her Grade 1/2 class take cover underneath their desks during the Great British Columbia ShakeOut on Thursday. (Eric Langton Elementary/Special to The News)

Hundreds of students at Eric Langton Elementary dropped to the ground and took cover Thursday morning for the annual Great British Columbia ShakeOut.

More than 400 students at the school took part in the event that happens the third Thursday of October.

For the event students practiced a “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” drill followed by a school evacuation.

The drill is meant to remind British Columbians how to protect themselves in the event of an earthquake.

Tips include moving no more than a few steps to take cover under a desk or table and staying indoors until the shaking stops and it is safe to exit.

If outdoors find a clear spot away from buildings, trees, streetlights and power lines before dropping to the ground, taking cover and holding on.

If driving, pull over, also in a clear spot, and leave your seatbelt fastened until the shaking stops. Then drive with caution and avoid bridges or ramps that might have been damaged.

Most earthquake-related injuries and deaths, the agency says, is caused by collapsing walls and roofs, flying glass and falling objects. The agency recommends a people to move as little as possible to reach a place of safety.

This year there were 782,061 participants registered for the event across the province and 428,401 registered in Metro Vancouver.

