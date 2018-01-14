Hundreds attend Christmas Haven celebration in Maple Ridge

The festive event on Christmas eve gathers people who don’t want to be alone during the holidays

Volunteers Kathy Pring and Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows News publisher Lisa Podesta-Craik, at Christmas Haven 2017. (Contributed)

Hundreds gathered at the ACT Arts Centre on Christmas eve for a festive dinner and a sense of camaraderie on a night most others spend with their families.

Christmas Haven is a free, non-denominational, wheelchair accessible celebration that has taken place on Christmas eve in Maple Ridge since 1998. It is open to families, seniors and individuals who do not wish to be alone during the holidays.

The event features a turkey dinner with all the fixings, local live entertainment, children’s activities and a visit from Santa Claus.

Presents were handed out that included hats, scarves, gloves, socks and $5 gift cards for Tim Hortons, McDonalds or Subway restaurants for adults and teens and for children 10-years and under there were books, toys and games.

Gifts are collected in the weeks leading up to the event.

This year 280 guests attended the event that was served by 65 volunteers.

Last year 250 people attended.

Volunteer coordinator Holly Henderson thanked all the volunteers at the event for their time and community minded attitudes.

For more information about Christmas Haven call Alyson at 604-812-2254 or go to christmashaven.ca.

