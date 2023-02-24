Hundreds attend Family Day events in Pitt Meadows

A free carnival and public skate were held on Monday

Jumbo Jenga was one of the many activities for Family Day in Pitt Meadows. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

Hundreds of people attended Family Day events in Pitt Meadows.

About 800 people attended the Family Day Carnival held at the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre and another 300 enjoyed the Family Day skate at Pitt Meadows Arena.

The free event took place Monday morning and included carnival games, a family mini gym station, arts and crafts, a selfie photo station, jumbo Jenga, chess, Connect4, Snakes and Ladders, table tennis, foosball, billiards, air hockey, a retro arcade and console gaming stations.

The skate included free rentals.

READ ALSO: Pitt Meadows city council approves new $50 million budget for 2023

ALSO: Pitt Meadows Regional Airport will get new runway in 2023

Pitt Meadows