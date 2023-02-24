Jumbo Jenga was one of the many activities for Family Day in Pitt Meadows. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

Jumbo Jenga was one of the many activities for Family Day in Pitt Meadows. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

Hundreds attend Family Day events in Pitt Meadows

A free carnival and public skate were held on Monday

Hundreds of people attended Family Day events in Pitt Meadows.

About 800 people attended the Family Day Carnival held at the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre and another 300 enjoyed the Family Day skate at Pitt Meadows Arena.

The free event took place Monday morning and included carnival games, a family mini gym station, arts and crafts, a selfie photo station, jumbo Jenga, chess, Connect4, Snakes and Ladders, table tennis, foosball, billiards, air hockey, a retro arcade and console gaming stations.

The skate included free rentals.

READ ALSO: Pitt Meadows city council approves new $50 million budget for 2023

ALSO: Pitt Meadows Regional Airport will get new runway in 2023

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Pitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pitt Meadows Tiny Art Show in need of artists

Just Posted

Arts and crafts was one of the many activities for Family Day in Pitt Meadows. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
Hundreds attend Family Day events in Pitt Meadows

Pitt Meadows Public Library is looking for artists for their second annual Tiny Art Show. (The News files)
Pitt Meadows Tiny Art Show in need of artists

Last week’s Save-On-Foods ad in The News.
LETTER: Appreciating blast from past

A screen shot from the video shows a cow being prodded. (Screen grab from video)
Complaint against Pitt Meadows slaughterhouse after video surfaces of alleged animal cruelty