Hundreds attend Family Day events in Pitt Meadows

Hundreds of people attended Family Day events in Pitt Meadows.
About 800 people attended the Family Day Carnival held at the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre and another 300 enjoyed the Family Day skate at Pitt Meadows Arena.
The free event took place Monday morning and included carnival games, a family mini gym station, arts and crafts, a selfie photo station, jumbo Jenga, chess, Connect4, Snakes and Ladders, table tennis, foosball, billiards, air hockey, a retro arcade and console gaming stations.
The skate included free rentals.
Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.