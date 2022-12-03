Items at the Whonnock Weavers and Spinners 41st Annual Exhibit and Sale. (Special to The News)

Items at the Whonnock Weavers and Spinners 41st Annual Exhibit and Sale. (Special to The News)

Hundreds attend Whonnock Weavers and Spinners annual show and sale

Handwoven items and felted pieces were top sellers

Hundreds of holiday shoppers turned out at the Whonnock Weavers and Spinners 41st Annual Exhibit and Sale.

More than 300 people flocked to the Whonnock Lake Centre this past weekend, many of them returning visitors, said guild member Gloria Stanley.

This year the guild featured a working stage display, with members demonstrating all the stages of fibre preparation leading to finished products – from fleece to carding, spinning and weaving.

And, to enhance their fibre related work, six invited guest artists – woodworkers, clay artists and a scrimshaw artist – had their work included in the show.

One patron, said Stanley, told her the exhibit and sale was like an art show where guests are allowed to touch everything and buy something that speaks to them.

Everything in the exhibit was juried for quality. Displays included handwoven clothing, accessories and household items, handspun and handknit items, skeins of handspun yarn, locally processed fibre for spinning, basketry and felted work.

In addition there were non-fibre items made by guild members including: handmade buttons, jewelry, note cards, soaps and embellished journals.

Top selling items this year, noted Stanley, were handwoven items and felted pieces.

READ ALSO: Holiday spending expected to slump amid inflation

ALSO RELATED: A muted Black Friday for Canadians amid inflation, online shopping and longer deals

There are 35 active guild members, and all were involved in the planning and organization of the event, said Stanley. Most members submitted work for sale.

The guild is now looking forward to next years juried exhibit and sale on Sunday, Nov. 26.

Whonnock Weavers and Spinners Guild was formed in 1974 and has a long tradition of encouraging a renewed interest in the age old crafts of weaving and spinning. However the guild is open to all fibre artists and those interested in fibre arts – like felters, knitters, basket makers, and dyers – to join their group.

They meet from September to June at St. John the Divine Anglican Church in Maple Ridge.

For more information on the guild go to wwsg.ca.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridge

 

Items at the Whonnock Weavers and Spinners 41st Annual Exhibit and Sale. (Special to The News)

Items at the Whonnock Weavers and Spinners 41st Annual Exhibit and Sale. (Special to The News)

Items at the Whonnock Weavers and Spinners 41st Annual Exhibit and Sale. (Special to The News)

Items at the Whonnock Weavers and Spinners 41st Annual Exhibit and Sale. (Special to The News)

Items at the Whonnock Weavers and Spinners 41st Annual Exhibit and Sale. (Special to The News)

Items at the Whonnock Weavers and Spinners 41st Annual Exhibit and Sale. (Special to The News)

Items at the Whonnock Weavers and Spinners 41st Annual Exhibit and Sale. (Special to The News)

Items at the Whonnock Weavers and Spinners 41st Annual Exhibit and Sale. (Special to The News)

Items at the Whonnock Weavers and Spinners 41st Annual Exhibit and Sale. (Special to The News)

Items at the Whonnock Weavers and Spinners 41st Annual Exhibit and Sale. (Special to The News)

Items at the Whonnock Weavers and Spinners 41st Annual Exhibit and Sale. (Special to The News)

Items at the Whonnock Weavers and Spinners 41st Annual Exhibit and Sale. (Special to The News)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Christmas in Pitt Meadows draws big crowds

Just Posted

Items at the Whonnock Weavers and Spinners 41st Annual Exhibit and Sale. (Special to The News)
Hundreds attend Whonnock Weavers and Spinners annual show and sale

Ellen McDonald with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Pitt Meadows Christmas on Friday night. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Christmas in Pitt Meadows draws big crowds

14 members of Whonnock Roofing and Gutters shovelled walks on Nov. 30 for donations to the family of Savanna Gervais. (Clay Gagnon/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge company shovels driveways for 4-year-old cancer victim

The city of Pitt Meadows expects to hire all nine new firefighters by early 2023. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Pitt Meadows approves plans to add nine full-time career firefighters