Hundreds attend Whonnock Weavers and Spinners annual show and sale

Hundreds of holiday shoppers turned out at the Whonnock Weavers and Spinners 41st Annual Exhibit and Sale.

More than 300 people flocked to the Whonnock Lake Centre this past weekend, many of them returning visitors, said guild member Gloria Stanley.

This year the guild featured a working stage display, with members demonstrating all the stages of fibre preparation leading to finished products – from fleece to carding, spinning and weaving.

And, to enhance their fibre related work, six invited guest artists – woodworkers, clay artists and a scrimshaw artist – had their work included in the show.

One patron, said Stanley, told her the exhibit and sale was like an art show where guests are allowed to touch everything and buy something that speaks to them.

Everything in the exhibit was juried for quality. Displays included handwoven clothing, accessories and household items, handspun and handknit items, skeins of handspun yarn, locally processed fibre for spinning, basketry and felted work.

In addition there were non-fibre items made by guild members including: handmade buttons, jewelry, note cards, soaps and embellished journals.

Top selling items this year, noted Stanley, were handwoven items and felted pieces.

There are 35 active guild members, and all were involved in the planning and organization of the event, said Stanley. Most members submitted work for sale.

The guild is now looking forward to next years juried exhibit and sale on Sunday, Nov. 26.

Whonnock Weavers and Spinners Guild was formed in 1974 and has a long tradition of encouraging a renewed interest in the age old crafts of weaving and spinning. However the guild is open to all fibre artists and those interested in fibre arts – like felters, knitters, basket makers, and dyers – to join their group.

They meet from September to June at St. John the Divine Anglican Church in Maple Ridge.

For more information on the guild go to wwsg.ca.

