Hundreds celebrate the night in Maple Ridge

The annual autumn festival took place in Memorial Peace Park

Ghouls, goblins, and witches took over Memorial Peace Park Friday evening for the annual Celebrate the Night festival.

This years festival included light displays including shadow and light murals and a LED inflatable installation, roving performers, a photo booth, and a costume contest.

Gamelan Bike Bike performed Indonesian Music and Wyang-Kulit staged a shadow puppet performance.

There were also live theatrical performances throughout the evening by the Emerald Pig Theatrical Society, snippets from their upcoming performance A Night of the Macabre.

Food trucks serving potato treats, mini donuts, teriyaki dinners and more were on hand.

And at 8 p.m. there was a fireworks finale on top of the ACT.

Celebrate The Night in Memorial Peace Park. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Celebrate The Night in Memorial Peace Park. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

