Reanna Haddrell, 20 was looking for opportunities in business. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Hundreds check out career and education opportunities in Maple Ridge

The Black Press Media Career and Post Secondary Education Event was held Thursday, July 28

More than 35 companies and post secondary institutions handed out information and accepted applications from people searching for the perfect career in Maple Ridge on Thursday.

The Black Press Media Career and Post Secondary Education Event was held at the Golden Ears Winter Club and hundreds of job seekers took advantage of the opportunity to talk with company leaders and learn about the opportunities that are available.

Black Press Media’s events manager, Ranee Pal, said at previous events more than 1,500 attendees have come through the doors who are looking for career changes and post secondary education.

“It’s a one stop shop. It really is,” she said.

Reanna Haddrell, 20, was looking for employment opportunities in business.

“I really like working with people and I’m great at organization and I wanted to look for something in business,” said the Maple Ridge resident.

“There’s so many opportunities and colleges I have never even heard of and they have wonderful programs with in-person and online offers,” she said of the career fair.

Langley resident Troy Edwards, 17, was at the fair just getting an idea of employment opportunities in the workforce. He said he is more interested in the “high-paced jobs, not the sitting down jobs”.

Edwards was checking out a booth for concrete scanning company Xradar and he was also interested in learning about ironworking after talking with ironworker Danielle Shaw about the industry.

Black Press Media has been hosting this event in the community for the past seven years, although Pal advised, during the COVID-19 pandemic they pivoted to a virtual event.

Some of the companies and post secondary institutions at the event on Thursday included: B.C. Corrections, cement company Lafarge, Vancouver Community College, Capilano University, and the City of Maple Ridge.

“It is important to let the community know that there are jobs out there for them,” said Pal about the event.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Black Press Extreme Career Fairmaple ridgePitt Meadows

 

Ironworker Danielle Shaw, was explaining the ins and outs of her industry to interested visitors to the Black Press Media Career and Post Secondary Education Event. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

A representative of Archway gives out information. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

A man checks out the booth for the City of Maple Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Troy Edwards, 17, was at the Black Press Media Career and Post Secondary Education Event with his mother Deanna Edwards, and his sister Kendyl, 10. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
