Hundreds expected at Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving dinner

In previous years those in need have been treated to a hair cut and style as part of Homelessness Action Week. (THE NEWS/files)

The Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries will be serving up their 23rd annual Thanksgiving dinner on Monday.

Last year around 400 people attended the event and volunteers are expecting the same numbers this year as well.

In 2016 300 meals were served up.

Dinner will include a full thanksgiving meal with turkey, stuffing, vegetables and dessert.

“An event like this is important because it brings families and individuals of the community to come together and share in the celebration of a Thanksgiving meal who do not have others to share it with,” said Belinda Carlaw with the organization.

The dinner, held in partnership with the Realtors of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, will take place in the St. Patrick’s School gymnasium at 22561 121 Ave. in Maple Ridge.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and dinner will be served from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Reservations are not required.

The dinner takes place ahead of Homelessness Action Week, formerly known as Homelessness Awareness Week, an annual week-long campaign held in over 20 communities in B.C.

The first Homelessness Action Week took place in 2006 as a way to increase participation and public support for solving homelessness by government, the private sector, communities and individuals. During the week different initiatives and projects are promoted that directly affect communities in a positive way. There will be events for and about people who are homeless.

In Maple Ridge, The Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries will be hosting a Food Truck Festival on Thursday Oct. 17 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in Memorial Peace Park.

Those who are homeless and marginalized will be able to receive a free meal from one of three food trucks: Great Wings; Big Reds Poutine; and TNT Wraps.

The Stop Overdose Ridge Meadows van will also be there to provide free coffee.

For those who want to support the event, meal tickets can be purchased for $10 with part of the proceeds going towards the free meals being served that day.

Last year, 103 free meals were served, and 43 people bought meals. The Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries has been doing a Food Truck Festival for three to four years now.

“We have decided to do a Food Truck as a way of bringing an awareness to the downtown core of the needs and to allow those who normally don’t see us during the day or during the week to connect with us, as well as receive a free meal,” said Carlaw.

Tickets are available by calling 604.463.8296 ext 106 or onsite that day.

As of the end of August 2019, the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries has served 63,744 meals to the community.

In addition, they have served 15,892 school lunches to 13 different schools from January to June 2019 through the Haney Rotary School Lunch Bag Program.

And with the start of the new school year, 113 school lunches have been served every day to 12 different schools, totaling 2,260 school lunches for the month of September.

The organization also handed out 96 food hampers by the end of August along with 493 clothing vouchers and 323 families have been provided with baby supplies.

Homelessness Action Week in 2019 takes place October 13-19 across metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

