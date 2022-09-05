Hundreds gather at Maple Ridge Alliance Church to donate blood

The Friday afternoon blood drive is an ongoing event done by Canadian Blood Service

Going into the long weekend, Maple Ridge Alliance Church hosted a blood donation event in partnership with Canadian Blood Services.

This community event ran from during Friday afternoon (Sept. 2) and is part of an ongoing service offered by Canadian Blood Services where they set up a blood donation station inside of the church every second Friday.

With an average of one person dying and 440 people getting injured in the Lower Mainland every Labour Day long weekend, according to ICBC, BC blood banks are especially in need of donations around this time of year.

DYK…. In the LMD, on average, one person is killed and 440 people are injured in 1,300 crashes over the Labour Day long weekend (stat from @icbc)

Plan before you go, allow lots of travel time, follow speed limits. #LeaveYourPhoneAlone #EyesFwdBC #DriveSafeBC Enjoy your weekend! pic.twitter.com/Amud0dvJTi — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) September 2, 2022

To find a nearby blood donation service, visit Canadian Blood Services at https://www.blood.ca/.

