Canadian Blood Services set up a blood donation station at Maple Ridge Alliance Church on Sept. 2, 2022. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Canadian Blood Services set up a blood donation station at Maple Ridge Alliance Church on Sept. 2, 2022. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Hundreds gather at Maple Ridge Alliance Church to donate blood

The Friday afternoon blood drive is an ongoing event done by Canadian Blood Service

Going into the long weekend, Maple Ridge Alliance Church hosted a blood donation event in partnership with Canadian Blood Services.

RELATED: Number of Canadian blood donors plummets to lowest point in a decade during COVID-19

This community event ran from during Friday afternoon (Sept. 2) and is part of an ongoing service offered by Canadian Blood Services where they set up a blood donation station inside of the church every second Friday.

With an average of one person dying and 440 people getting injured in the Lower Mainland every Labour Day long weekend, according to ICBC, BC blood banks are especially in need of donations around this time of year.

To find a nearby blood donation service, visit Canadian Blood Services at https://www.blood.ca/.

RELATED: Canadian Blood Service seeks to scrap lifetime ban on sex workers donating blood

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

blood donorCommunity

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LOOKING BACK: Paying homage to the apple

Just Posted

Canadian Blood Services set up a blood donation station at Maple Ridge Alliance Church on Sept. 2, 2022. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Hundreds gather at Maple Ridge Alliance Church to donate blood

Mary Hawley-Isaac partway up a ladder harvesting apples in the Haney House orchard, circa 1938. (Maple Ridge Museum archives/Special to The News)
LOOKING BACK: Paying homage to the apple

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Maple Ridge facing gang impacts, like most Lower Mainland communities

All PAWD volunteers are required to have an RCMP background check, including a working with vulnerable individuals check. (Ridge Meadows PAWD Facebook/The News)
Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows seniors can now get free pet care